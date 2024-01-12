Ryan Grubb and Jedd Fisch immediately linked to replace Kalen DeBoer as head coach of Washington Football.

With Nick Saban retiring, Washington football head coach, Kalen DeBoer is now in line to take on the job in Alabama. For that reason, the Huskies must find a new head coach of their own. With that in mind, we already have two names popping up as potential replacements for DeBoer.

One name to keep an eye on is the Huskies' offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb, according to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports. It'd be a smart move for the Washington football program to promote Grubb, as the scheme would likely remain the same. Furthermore, Dellenger seems to believe Grubb might be the favorite to win the job.

“Over the last two days, Washington officials have activated a search by vetting a pool of candidates, sources tell Yahoo Sports, including OC Ryan Grubb. Grubb passed on G5 head coaching opportunities this cycle. If DeBoer's deal with Alabama is finalized, Huskies appear ready.”

All of that is fine and dandy, but another candidate to watch for is Arizona head coach, Jedd Fischer, per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report. Not only were the Wildcats a surprisingly good team, but Fischer is a top recruiter and knows how to reel in top recruits on the west coast. That skillset alone might be enough to entice the Washington football program.

“With Kalen DeBoer on the verge of leaving Washington, the Huskies' No. 1 target should be Arizona’s Jedd Fisch. Guided Arizona to a top 15 ranking and its best season in 25 years. Elite recruiter who coached under Bill Belichick and has a West Coast pipeline in place.”

Nothing is confirmed for now and these are simply rumors. But both Ryan Grubb and Jedd Fischer make sense to be the next head coach for Washington football. Considering the Huskies made a National Championship appearance this season and will be in the Big 10 next season, this should be a sought after job in the college football world.