Washington football possibly has its quarterback of the future.

Washington football is rebuilding their roster for the 2024 season, and just got a good piece of news. The Huskies are landing quarterback Demond Williams Jr. from the transfer portal, per On3. Williams is expected to compete to replace graduating quarterback Michael Penix Jr. for Washington.

Williams is transferring to Washington from Arizona. The quarterback is a 5-foot-10, 180 pound gunslinger who was an Elite 11 Finalist. He will take over an offense that put up big numbers in 2023, along with an appearance in the College Football Playoff championship game.

“Just the family feel that was brought over from Arizona and the familiarity with the coaching staff, plus the countless opportunities in Seattle is what ultimately helped me make the decision,” Williams said, per On3.

Along with a new quarterback, Washington football will have a new head coach for the 2024 season. Jedd Fisch has the job, after spending several years at Arizona. Fisch will have a familiar name under center calling plays for him in 2024, with Williams. Fisch also brought over several of his assistant coaches from Arizona to Washington.

Williams is praised for his ability to be a dual-threat quarterback. As a high school senior, Williams ran for 1,000 yards and threw for more than 3,000. Washington football fans are certainly hoping that kind of production can continue after seeing Michael Penix Jr. have so much success.

Washington football is making the jump from the Pac 12 conference to the Big Ten for 2024. Oregon, UCLA and USC are joining the Huskies in the new conference. Only Oregon State and Washington State remain from the Pac 12 Conference as it was shaped in 2023.