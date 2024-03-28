The 2024 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and it's going to be exciting to see where each of the top quarterbacks land. One of the best QBs in the draft is Washington football star Michael Penix Jr. Penix Jr. was close to winning a Heisman trophy last season with the Huskies, and he led his team all the way to the national title game before losing to Michigan. He is now participating in Washington's Pro Day, and he is looking good.
Some QBs elect to only participate in certain things at Pro Day, but Michael Penix Jr. wants to put everything on display at Washington football Pro Day. The Huskies star is throwing, running and jumping, and he is doing it because he is ‘not a bum.'
“At @UW_Football pro day, QB Michael Penix will jump and run in addition to throwing, telling me ‘I ain’t no bum. I want to show off my athleticism and prove that I can run when I need to,'” ESPN's Molly McGrath said in a tweet.
Penix Jr. showed the country that he is not a bum last season after his historic season, and he continued to show his talent and potential at Pro Day, specifically with his impressive 40-yard dash time.
Michael Penix Jr. will be one of the first QBs drafted
Penix Jr. had an exceptional year for the Huskies last season, and he is now going to be one of the first QBs taken off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft. Last season at Washington, Penix Jr. finished the year 363-555 for 4,903 yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
What a season it was for Penix Jr., and it is going to make him a lot of money in the NFL. He didn't win the Heisman, but a lot of people considered him as the best QB in the country last year. His numbers were off the chart, and he stepped up in some of the biggest moments of the season for Washington. Penix Jr. is going to be a fun player to watch in the NFL.