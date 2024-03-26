The Los Angeles Rams are not typically thought of as being in the market for a quarterback because of Matthew Stafford's incredible success under center, but they appear to be on a crash course with a new signal caller according to the latest reports in the NFL rumor mill.
The Rams are rumored to be interested in national runner-up quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. of the Washington football program, who was coached by current Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer. Recently, the Rams' coach Sean McVay had a surprising take on his team's recent Jimmy Garoppolo signing. Former Rams star Aaron Donald has also spoke out about his past desire to leave the franchise during a dispute that happened several years ago in the City of Angels.
The Rams' potential interest in the ex-Indiana Hoosier and Washington Husky was revealed in a video shared by a former NFL special teamer.
Penix Jr.'s Possible Landing Spot, Revealed
Jordan Schultz is a NFL Insider with Bleacher Report who spoke candidly about the Rams' April 2024 NFL Draft interest. According to Schultz, the Rams are interested in the left-handed quarterbacking savant from the Pac-12 Conference. Penix Jr.'s former coach Kalen DeBoer called Penix Jr. one of the best leaders he's ever seen, which could influencer McVay and the Rams brass' decision.
"I think a potential sleeper team for Michael Penix is the Rams..
Kalen DeBoer said he's one of the single best leaders he's ever seen in his life"@Schultz_Report #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/n9GV5YxYK4
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 26, 2024
Fans React to Rams, Penix Jr. Rumors
Fans seemed intrigued by Schultz's report as they pondered the possibilities and expressed their own hunches on the situation.
“Or Seattle,” one fan said.
“Please no, they have bigger needs,” another reader added on X in the comments section.
Penix Jr. threw for nearly 5,000 yards with 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. He led his team to the National Championship only to run into a buzzsaw in the title game against Michigan. If Penix Jr. can recapture the magic that made him a Heisman Trophy finalist earlier in the season, he could become one of the best young quarterbacks in the league.
“I'm stoked to see the Proud Boys so high on Michael Penix,” another fan added on X.
“He's the second best QB in the draft after Caleb,” another fan stated under the same video.
“Been saying Penix to the Rams could be a great move,” still another fan said.
With Stafford and Garoppolo already on the roster, the Rams likely would not play Penix Jr. a whole lot, if at all, during his rookie season. The Rams still need a young player to develop behind their two veterans, so the Penix Jr. to LA move could make sense in the long run.
“He played college football for six years dawg it sounds like he knows what (he's) doing,” another fan added, throwing his support behind the Penix Jr. to the Rams idea.
The Rams are currently projected to select a defensive tackle from Illinois named Jer'Zahn Newton with their first pick according to NFL.com.