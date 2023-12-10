Michael Penix Jr. of the Washington football team got support from his fans after Jayden Daniels of LSU football won the Heisman.

The Heisman Trophy presentation was held on Saturday night and Washington football star Michael Penix Jr. was among those invited. The event was held in New York City and Jayden Daniels of LSU football took home top honors after a blistering 40/4 TD-INT ratio season that saw the Top 15-ranked LSU Tigers secure a New Year's Day bowl matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Despite the impressive season, Daniels' win was derided on Twitter by Washington football fans who thought star QB Michael Penix Jr. of the undefeated Huskies should have won it.

Penix Jr. threw for 33 TDs and nine interceptions on the season, but also had over 400 more yards passing on the season compared to Daniels.

Penix Jr. flashed his ‘sick threads' ahead of the Heisman Trophy presentation. Washington football coach Kalen DeBoer's net worth was finally revealed.

“Jayden Daniels is cool, but Michael Penix Jr. absolutely got robbed of the Heisman winner award,” one fan said on X.

“Bo Nix (of Oregon) and Michael Penix Jr. were robbed. I will not explain or discuss,” another fan said on X, seemingly upset about what had taken place.

Still another called Penix Jr. “the best player in college football this year” even though he did not win the sport's most prestigious award for ‘Most Outstanding Player.'

Fans debated on X into the late hours of Saturday night with many questioning how Daniels won the award on a team that lost two conference games and three games overall.

Penix Jr.'s Huskies went 13-0 on the season and 9-0 in conference. Despite the Heisman letdown, Penix Jr. and Washington football can make amends with a first round College Football Playoff victory over the Texas Longhorns on January 1 at the Sugar Bowl, a game the Huskies have been projected to win.