Ahead of their rematch against Oregon football, it’s time to release our Washington football Pac-12 Championship Game predictions.

Washington football has one more test remaining against Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game before they can claim one of the four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings. Friday's game, which will take place in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, will be the final conference title game for the Pac-12.

The Pac-12 will at least be going out with a bang, as it will consist of a top-5 matchup between No. 3 Washington and No. 5 Oregon. That means that this finale will be the most impactful game in the soon-to-be late conference's history. The Washington football team is a sure lock if they once again beat Oregon for a second time this season. Oregon, on the other hand, isn't so certain, as there are a ton of scenarios that lie ahead in conference championship weekend that could keep them out.

More than likely, though, the Pac-12 will have its last appearance in the CFP and first since 2016 when Washington then made the four-team field. But can the Huskies actually beat a team as good as Oregon twice? It's hard to beat any team twice. Oregon has been outstanding since their loss to Washington, while the Huskies have had to squeak by teams. That actually makes Oregon a 9.5 favorite coming into the game.

Let's get into Washington football bold predictions for the Pac-12 Championship Game versus Oregon.

Michael Penix Jr. gets outdueled by Bo Nix, who becomes the clear Heisman Trophy favorite

For a while, the Heisman Trophy was Michael Penix's to lose, especially after the Huskies beat Oregon. But slowly after that game — one which included a 15-7 victory over Arizona State where the Huskies didn't score an offensive touchdown — Penix was waned out, and Nix quickly took the country by storm with his impressive completion percentage, among his high yardage and touchdowns.

We'll probably see the best of both of these quarterbacks again, but Nix will walk out on the better end and be the clear Heisman favorite, throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns by the end of the evening.

Washington football gets outgained in yardage again

In Washington's 36-33 win last time, Oregon outgained them in yards 541-415. Part of that was due to Washington football having little luck on the ground, falling just under 100 yards. They are 102nd in the country in rushing yards per game, averaging 122.6, per Team Rankings. The Ducks are holding teams to the country's sixth-best 87.5 yards per game.

Look for the Ducks to once again put up a ton of yardage, as they are versatile enough to gain yards through the air and on the ground, ranking with the No. 1 passing and No. 23 rushing offense in the country, for the No. 2 total offense.

Rome Odunze stays hot, scores twice against Oregon football

The Ducks will still have to put up with Penix finding his highly talented receivers on Friday evening, like Rome Odunze. Odunze has six touchdowns over his last three games, for 337 yards. He also had a crucial 23-yard carry on a 4th-and-1 in the Apple Cup last weekend that all but sealed the deal for the Huskies' victory.

He was a big part of Washington's success in the first meeting between these teams in mid-October. He had eight catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns. I'd expect nothing less from him in the Huskies' biggest game of the year to date.

Washington football can't contain Oregon this time, loses by at least a touchdown

Looking back at their first game, the Ducks had the advantage in almost every statistical category — except for fourth-down efficiency. That could perhaps be the key again in this game. Luckily for Oregon coach Dan Lanning, who was overly aggressive in the Ducks' first attempt against the Huskies, going for it on fourth down, yet failing to convert, he gets a second chance to prove he has the better team.

The Ducks also had to deal with the tough environment that is Husky Stadium last time. It will be a neutral field on Friday. Washington is unable to complete their perfect season, losing the Pac-12 Championship Game by at least a touchdown, if not more.