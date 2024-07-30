The college football offseason is almost over as we are halfway through July. The season will get going in about a month and a half, and college football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but also because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out in mid July. All in all, it’s an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Washington football fans. The Huskies have a big season ahead of them.

This college football season is going to be a big one for a number of reasons. The sport is going through big changes, and some of those changes are going to be seen for the first time this season. Let’s take a look at what some of them are.

First off, there are going to be some new rules seen this year in college football, and some fans aren’t really in favor of them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning. Fans have already started getting sick at all of the commercials that are happening in today’s era of college football, and the two-minute warning is another way for tv networks to get more commercial times in.

The bigger changes, however, come with conference realignment and the expanded College Football Playoff. College football is going to look completely different next year because of those two things. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has shaken things up big time in college football. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams and seem on the verge of forming two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren’t in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it’s hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

A new era for Washington football

The Washington football team was one of the best teams in college football last year as they went 12-0 in the regular season, won the Pac-12 and made it all the way to the national championship game. The Huskies magical run came to an end in that final game as they lost to Michigan, but it was still an incredible year.

Shortly after the national title loss, head coach Kalen DeBoer announced that he was leaving. Nick Saban retired from his duties as the head coach at Alabama, and DeBoer is now leading the Crimson Tide. He had done a remarkable job with the Huskies, so it was unfortunate that Washington lost him.

Now, Washington has former Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch leading the way. Fisch had a similar run with the Wildcats to DeBoer's run with the Huskies. He more than exceeded expectations

Losing Kalen DeBoer was unfortunate, but Washington football could not have asked for a better replacement than Jedd Fisch. What he was able to do with Arizona last year was extremely impressive, and he is going to be able to lead this Washington team to big things. However, it make take a year or two.

This Washington team is completely different from last year's team in just about every aspect. Players, coaching staff, they're even playing in a new conference. There are a lot of uncertainties surrounding the Huskies heading into the season. Here are three predictions for Washington's first year with Jedd Fisch:

Washington will win 9+ games

Washington made it to the national championship game last year, but no one is expecting them to do anything this year because of all the offseason changes. The thing is, the Huskies brought in a great new head coach in Jedd Fisch, and an experienced quarterback in Will Rogers. Obviously they will need more than that to be successful, but that's a good place to start.

The Huskies have more talent than people give them credit for, and they can surprise a lot of people this year. They will likely lose to Michigan, Penn State and Oregon, but their other nine games are very winnable. If they pull off an upset in one of those other three games, they could find themselves back in the College Football Playoff.

Washington will be in the CFP conversation

Not many people are expecting Washington football to have a chance at getting back to the College Football Playoff, but they are going to be in the conversation late in the year. Their last game of the season is on the road against Oregon. It's going to be a very tough game, and the preseason line favors the Ducks by 19. However, Washington might have a chance to play themselves into the CFP with a win in that game if their only losses are to Michigan and Penn State. It will be tough for them to beat one of those three teams, but much crazier things have happened in college football.

Will Rogers will throw for 3,500+ yards

Will Rogers will be QB1 for Washington this season, and he has the potential to put up big numbers. He will have some inexperienced receivers to work with, but the offense should run similarly to last year's despite the coaching and QB change. Jedd Fisch orchestrated a heavy passing attack at Arizona, so it wouldn't be surprising if he does the same at Washington. Rogers threw for over 4,700 yards during the 2021 season, so he is capable of making a lot of noise.