Washington State upsets UCLA, Fairfield continues dominant win streak, and Virginia continues to beat ranked opponents in this week's snubs.

This season of college women's basketball has seen its fair share of upsets, and this past week was no exception. The Week 13 AP Top Women's Top 25 poll is a reflection of these recent shake-ups. However, the poll, a barometer of the teams playing the best basketball each week, has overlooked a few squads deserving of recognition. Let's delve into why Washington State, Virginia and Fairfield should have made the cut.

Washington State women's basketball

The Cougars faced a formidable challenge last week with two difficult road games. They narrowly lost to then-No. 11 USC and impressively defeated then-No. 2 UCLA, a victory not reflected in their ranking. Despite receiving 15 votes, the highest for a non-ranked team, Washington State remains outside the top 25. This omission is perplexing, especially considering their last stint in the poll during week five as the No. 21 team. With upcoming games against No. 6 Colorado and No. 20 Utah, their performance against these ranked teams could be a litmus test for their rightful place in the poll.

Virginia women's basketball

The Virginia Cavaliers' recent performance has been nothing short of stellar. They recently overcame a 13-point deficit to defeat No. 20 North Carolina, showcasing a resilient and dynamic team. Virginia’s strength lies in their adaptability and three-point shooting prowess, with a noteworthy 57.9% success rate from beyond the arc against the Tar Heels, per Corbin Lathrop of Streaking the Lawn. Such a feat, coupled with consistent performances from key players like Kymora Johnson and Sam Brunelle, highlights their potential as a top-tier team. Despite their 10-10 record, Virginia's ability to compete with ranked opponents, evidenced by their recent victories, indicates a team on the rise.

Fairfield women's basketball

Fairfield University’s Women's Basketball team's exclusion is arguably the most baffling. Their record stands at an impressive 17-1, including a 15-game winning streak, the longest in their Division I history, via BVM Sports. Fairfield's dominance in the MAAC, with a perfect 9-0 conference record, underscores their excellence. Their recent 70-42 victory over Canisius, where they shot 50% from the floor, is a testament to their offensive efficiency and defensive prowess. Fairfield’s combination of consistent performance and dominance in their conference warrants a top 25 ranking.

The AP Poll, while not definitive, plays a significant role in shaping perceptions in college basketball. Washington State's ability to challenge and defeat top-tier teams, Virginia’s resilience and three-point shooting acumen and Fairfield's overwhelming dominance in their conference are all indicators of their top 25 worthiness.

This week's poll may have missed acknowledging these teams' accomplishments, but their continued performance on the court speaks volumes. Washington State's upcoming games against ranked opponents will be crucial for their ranking aspirations. Virginia's recent upsets over ranked teams, coupled with their improved gameplay, signal a turning point in their season. And Fairfield, with their exceptional win streak and conference dominance, cannot be overlooked for much longer.