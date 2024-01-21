Kymora Johnson's 35 points are the second-most for a freshman, only trailing the record of the legendary Dawn Staley.

In an unforgettable Sunday matchup, Virginia women's basketball guard Kymora Johnson etched her name into the history books with a remarkable performance that led to a 91-87 upset over the No. 15 Florida State Seminoles.

Johnson, only a freshman, shattered her previous scoring records by netting 35 points and contributing significantly with seven rebounds and six assists. The feat has tied Johnson for the fifth-highest point total in a single game in UVA women's basketball history and second-most for a freshman, trailing only behind the legendary Dawn Staley (per Brandon Lloyd on X, formerly Twitter).

Johnson’s impressive showing, where she sank 14 of 20 shots, including three triples from downtown, was pivotal as the Cavaliers secured their first ACC victory of the season. Virginia's win was not without drama as they overcame an eight-point deficit in the third quarter, rallying back with Johnson scoring 19 of the Cavaliers' final 43 points.

The Cavaliers bounced back from a 43-39 halftime lag and kicking off the third quarter with a 7-0 run, courtesy of Johnson's sharpshooting. Even as FSU's Ta’Niya Latson battled with eight points to push the Seminoles ahead, the Cavaliers' managed to end the third quarter on equal footing, per the Associated Press.

Virginia's grit continued into the final quarter, with Johnson delivering clutch jumpers that sealed the lead and eventually the win. Her poise at the free-throw line in the closing moments underscored a performance that was both historic and clutch.

Supporting Johnson’s efforts, Camryn Taylor notched a double-double, and teammates Olivia McGhee, London Clarkson and Jillian Brown each added to the scoreline with double-digit contributions. For the Seminoles, Latson's 22 points and six assists showcased why they are ranked in the top 15, with significant contributions from Makayla Thompson, O'Mariah Gordon and Sara Bejedi.

Virginia’s early game energy set the tone, leading to a 27-22 advantage in the first quarter. FSU's impressive ball control saw them committing a mere three turnovers, but it wasn't enough to stave off the Cavaliers' charge.

Both teams look ahead to their next challenges on Thursday, with Florida State facing Duke and Virginia hosting Pittsburgh.