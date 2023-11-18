The Washington State football team added insult to injury in their win over Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes

The hits keep coming for Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, and in this instance, I mean that both literally and metaphorically. In what was arguably the lowest point of a season that started with so much promise back in September, Colorado was mercilessly stomped by the Washington State football team on Friday night to the tune of a 56-14 final that knocked Colorado out of bowl contention, and kept the Cougars bowl hopes alive.

If the 42-point beatdown wasn't bad enough for Colorado, the Washington State defense made sure to add insult to injury, mocking Shedeur Sanders' flex celebration multiple times throughout the game.

Washington State has been trolling Shedeur Sanders and Colorado all night pic.twitter.com/ZRNNfvOCNa — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) November 18, 2023

When you're the son of the head coach (a head coach who also happens to be one of the greatest football player's of all-time), you know you're going to come into every game of the season with a big red X on your chest. Without a solid, or even passable offensive line to protect him, Shedeur Sanders was knocked out of the game by a Cougars defense that had given up 35+ points five times already this season.

The emphatic blowout win over Colorado ended a six-game skid for the Washington State football team, who started the season with a surprising 4-0 record, climbing all the way to 13th in the AP Poll in early-October. In order to make an appearance in a bowl game for the third consecutive season, the Cougars will need to upset in-state rival Washington on the road in the final week of the regular season.