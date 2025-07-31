The San Francisco 49ers faced a shaky offseason involving Jauan Jennings and his future. He fired a trade threat to the 49ers if a new contract wasn't made. Now Kyle Shanahan delivered a new, concerning update on his star wide receiver.

The 49ers' 2025 season has this new reason to panic: Jennings is still dealing with a lingering calf injury. NBC Sports Bay Area 49ers insider Jennifer Lee Chan shared on X (formerly Twitter) that “there is no timeline for Jauan Jennings return to 49ers practice. It is the same calf injury that the WR was dealing with in minicamp.”

Jennings reaggravated that calf injury, Shanahan added.

This setback from Jennings adds to a growing list of concerns for the 2025 49ers WR room. Jacob Cowing is already dealing with abad hamstring during NFL Training Camp.

Then there's the ongoing Brandon Aiyuk situation. Aiyuk faced trade and a pre-training camp injury concern.

Effect of Jauan Jennings for Kyle Shanahan, 49ers

Wide receiver is annually a strength for the Niners under Shanahan. Aiyuk became a 1,000-yard performer. Former 49ers WR Deebo Samuel rose as a 2021 Al-Pro. Jennings himself proved to become valuable.

The 28-year-old nearly hit this milestone for the first time in his career: A 1,000-yard season. He settled for a career high of 975 yards in 15 games. Jennings likely would've crossed the century mark had he played a full campaign. He also grabbed 77 receptions and scored six touchdowns — two more career-highs.

Jennings is a top possession target when the Niners need a first down. He piled 47 catches that became first downs for S.F.

San Francisco is dealing with an early pileup of injuries. Star cornerback Deommodore Lenoir has a hip injury, but Shanahan says he'll be back soon.

But back on offense, backup running back Jordan James has a knee ailment and missed the Thursday practice.