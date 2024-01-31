Charlisse Leger-Walker, averaging 13.2 points this season, sidelined with ACL injury.

In a blow to Washington State's women's basketball team, star guard Charlisse Leger-Walker will miss the rest of the season due to a right ACL injury requiring reconstructive surgery. The senior's injury happened during an upset victory on Sunday against then-No. 2 ranked UCLA.

This season, before her injury, Leger-Walker was averaging 13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists over 21 games. Her career averages stand at 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. Her impressive performances have earned her three All-Pac-12 selections, and she was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2021.

Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge expressed sorrow over Leger-Walker's injury, acknowledging her significant contributions to the program.

“Charlisse has given her heart and soul to Washington State and this program,” Ethridge said, via Michael Voepel of ESPN. “We are heartbroken she will not finish her career at WSU on the court.

Leger-Walker, hailing from New Zealand, has been a transformative figure for the Cougars. Since her arrival in 2021, she led the team to its first NCAA tournament appearance in three decades, averaging an impressive 18.8 points as a freshman. Her impact has been consistently felt over the past seasons, guiding the team to consecutive NCAA tournament appearances. Notably, the Cougars clinched the Pac-12 tournament last year, a first in the program's history, with Leger-Walker earning the title of Most Outstanding Player.

Despite the setback, Leger-Walker's influence on the team remains strong.

“Charlisse will continue to impact our program to the best of her ability. There is zero doubt that Charlisse will come back better than ever,” Ethrdige said. “Charlisse will forever be remembered and honored as the greatest and winningest impact player in WSU women's basketball history.”

Leger-Walker still has a year of eligibility left due to the COVID-19 waiver for the 2020-21 season. However, there's uncertainty regarding her return to college basketball, given her involvement with the New Zealand national team since age 16 and potential professional career prospects.