‘Wasn’t feeling great’: Kyle Shanahan provides update on 49ers defender

Though the San Francisco 49ers secured such a commanding win over the Panthers that Carolina fired their head coach shortly thereafter, the win did not come without a cost, as Kyle Shanahan’s squad lost four players, Emmanuel Moseley, Jimmie Ward, Nick Bosa, and Robbie Gould to a torn ACL, broken hand, groin, and knee contusion respectively.

While each injury has its own timetable, as Gould likely won’t land on IR and Moseley is likely done for the season, the injury fans want to know about most belongs to Bosa, as the dominant defensive force has been on a roll to start the season and thus would be a crushing long-term loss for the team considering the injuries that have plagued fellow defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw.

Fortunately, Shanahan provided at least a minor update on Bosa’s status on Monday. Unfortunately, it’s not exactly good news.

According to ESPN NFL reporter Nick Wagoner, when asked about Bosa’s status moving forward, the sixth-year San Francisco 49ers head coach relayed that the Ohio State product “wasn’t feeling great today and indicated it will be a sort of day-to-day setup this week to see how he’s feeling as it goes on.”

Fortunately, like Gould, it sounds like Bosa will join Trent Williams in the injured but not placed on IR camp, but that could have more to do with the fact that teams can only bring five players off of IR in any given season, with one player, Ward, already removed from the list. Still, groins can be tricky and can flair up without warning; even if Bosa plays in Week 6, his status will likely be day-to-day for the foreseeable future.