The beloved College Gameday pre-game show made its way to Berkeley on Oct. 5 to be on-site for the California vs. Miami prime-time matchup in Week 6. As a part of the show, hosts Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit brought one University of California student onto the field with them to attempt a 33-yard field goal for $75,000.

To the surprise of everyone, the student — named ‘Daniel' — missed his first attempt wide right but showed off his leg strength with his kick's distance. The kick convinced McAfee and Herbstreit to give him one more shot at the field goal, this time with an elevated prize of $100,000. On his second shot, the student nailed the kick and celebrated his winnings in front of hundreds of other students.

On top of the money he won, McAfee told ‘Daniel' that he would pledge an additional $100,000 to the $500,000 pot from College Gameday to aid the damages caused by Hurricane Helene. While not affecting the state of California, Hurricane Helene was detrimental to the southeastern portion of the United States including large parts of Florida, where the University of Miami is located.

With the game kicking off late on the West Coast, California vs. Miami is scheduled to begin at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT on Oct. 5 as one of the final matchups of the week.

College Gameday Week 7 location

Once the College Gameday crew finishes wrapping up their set on the campus of California Berkeley, the iconic show will hit the road again for Week 7. While the seventh location of the 2024 season has yet to be confirmed, many are predicting that the show will head back to the Big 10 for the week.

In what will inarguably be the biggest game of the week, Ohio State will travel to Eugene to face Oregon. Barring an upset loss for the Buckeyes in Week 6 against Iowa, both teams will enter the matchup undefeated and ranked in the top 10 with significant playoff indications on the line. With all that the game entails, the high-stakes showdown has all the qualities of one that College Gameday typically selects.

College Gameday was last at a Big 10 school in Week 2 when Michigan hosted Texas in Ann Arbor. The visitors were thoroughly dominant in that matchup, handing the defending national champions their first loss of the season while cementing themselves as legitimate title contenders.

Fans will likely have to wait until midweek for the official College Gameday location but it would be a genuine surprise if Rece Davis did not join McAfee and Herbstreit in Eugene on Oct. 13.