The Chicago Cubs made a trade for Kyle Tucker this offseason. After a seven-year run with the Houston Astros, Tucker is headed to the National League in an offseason blockbuster. Even after a brutal first season on the bench, there is hope that Craig Counsell can get the Cubbies back to the playoffs. What can Cubs fans expect from Kyle Tucker this season?

The Cubs sent third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski, and prospect Cam Smith to Houston in this trade. After losing the division by ten games, they needed a shake-up. Tucker provides exactly that, as Cody Bellinger was traded to make room for him immediately after. Tucker was having a career year before a freak injury zapped over half of his season. The Cubs hope he can keep that up this year.

How will this trade work out? Let's find out in our way-too-early Kyle Tucker predictions.

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in home runs

Chicago is a tough place to hit home runs, especially last season. Many players reported that the wind this year was worse than other years, making hitting homers nearly impossible. The Cubs and Yankees played a three-game series in September that featured no home runs, proving that point. Tucker was brought in to hit bombs and will lead the team in home runs.

Last year, Ian Happ led the Cubs with 25 home runs in 153 games. Tucker hit 23 home runs in 78 games last year and 29 in 157 games the year before. Even though he played in a dome in Houston, this is a concerted effort to add pop to the Cubs' lineup. The gamble will pay off this year and hopefully for many years moving forward.

Chicago's new outfielder has the most RBIs in the NL Central

The National League Central is in a very intriguing position. After winning the division by ten games last year, the Milwaukee Brewers lost Willy Adames. Even though they succeeded without Corbin Burnes last year, it will be hard to recreate their pitching magic in 2025. Christian Yelich should be back healthy, but injuries have plagued him in recent years. The Cardinals are rebuilding, and the Reds and Pirates have not made significant additions.

With all of those things considered, Tucker will lead the Central in RBIs next season. Last year, Adames held that crown with 112 RBIs but he is now in the NL West. Cincinnati's Spencer Steer and Milwaukee's William Contreras tied for second with 92. That is the neighborhood Tucker should be in with a full season in Chicago.

The Cubs sign Kyle Tucker to a long-term contract

The Yankees just made a big trade for Juan Soto, let him play one season, and watched him leave. The Cubs cannot let that happen with Kyle Tucker. They gave up a lot to get him, especially when you consider Bellinger's departure. While they have not spent a ton of money in free agency in recent years, they must re-sign Tucker.

Spotrac's Market Value tool estimates Tucker's contract at seven years, $195.5 million. That puts his average annual value between George Springer on the low end and Mookie Betts on the high end. While he does not have the name brand that Betts did when that contract was signed, he is worth every penny.

Tucker was one of the unsung heroes of the Astros' incredible seven-year ALCS streak. While Altuve, Bregman, Springer, and Alvarez got the attention, Tucker hit many clutch home runs. As the face of the Cubs, Tucker will make a lot of money and have a lot of big at-bats in Chicago.