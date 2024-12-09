The San Francisco Giants made waves this offseason by signing shortstop Willy Adames to a franchise-record seven-year, $182 million contract. With this move, the Giants secured the best shortstop on the free-agent market and a player who can immediately elevate their lineup. This deal isn’t just a splash; it’s a statement that the Giants are serious about returning to playoff contention.

By landing Adames, the Giants have filled a gaping hole at shortstop left by Brandon Crawford, whose 13-season tenure at the position was defined by defensive brilliance and leadership. And yes, Tyler Fitzgerald was the Giants' shortstop, but he's more of a second-base type player. Adames represents a new era, bringing a potent mix of power, speed, and leadership. Coming off a career year with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024—where he smashed 32 home runs, drove in 112 RBIs, and stole 21 bases—Adames is the exact type of player the Giants needed to reignite their offense.

A giant win for the Giants' financial flexibility

The $182 million contract breaks down to an average annual value (AAV) of $26 million, which is a smart allocation of resources for the Giants. To put this in perspective, the deal is slightly less expensive than the failed $26.9 million AAV deal the Giants agreed to with Carlos Correa in 2022. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million contract fell apart due to concerns over his medicals, but the Giants have now secured a player who offers comparable offensive upside at a more manageable commitment.

Adames also brings a better power profile than Correa, evidenced by his 32 home runs in 2024, which tied a major league record for three-run homers in a season with 13. His ability to slug will help the Giants break their two-decade-long drought of not having a player hit 30 or more home runs in a season. Not since Barry Bonds in 2004 has a Giant eclipsed that mark—a staggering statistic that highlights the urgency of this signing.

Critics might point to Adames’ defensive regression in 2024, where he posted -16 defensive runs saved and committed 20 errors, as a potential red flag. While these metrics suggest his glove wasn’t as reliable last season, Adames’ athleticism and versatility still make him a valuable asset. If his defense doesn’t rebound, he could eventually transition to third base—a move that would still maximize his offensive contributions while minimizing potential defensive liabilities.

Regardless of these concerns, Adames is still only 29 years old and in the prime of his career. His contract, which includes a $22 million signing bonus, is structured in a way that should give the Giants flexibility to continue building around him while not being hamstrung financially down the road.

The Giants can't stop now, need to add Corbin Burnes, other free agents

As monumental as the Adames signing is, the Giants’ offseason work isn’t done. To truly capitalize on this deal and become a legitimate contender, they need to address two critical areas: their starting rotation and first base.

The Giants’ rotation has solid pieces in Logan Webb and the emerging Kyle Harrison, but they need an ace to anchor the staff. Enter Corbin Burnes. The former Baltimore Orioles ace and NL Cy Young winner would instantly transform the Giants’ rotation from good to great. A potential reunion with Adames could make San Francisco an appealing destination for Burnes, and the Giants should aggressively pursue him.

Adding Burnes would not only bolster the rotation but also send a clear message to the rest of the league that the Giants are ready to compete at the highest level. While Burnes is projected to command a deal in the range of six years and $180 million, the Giants have the financial resources to make it happen, especially considering the savings they achieved with Adames’ deal compared to other free agents in recent years.

Equally pressing is the need to upgrade at first base. While LaMonte Wade Jr. and Wilmer Flores have been serviceable, neither offers the power or consistency needed at the position. The Giants should target either Pete Alonso or Christian Walker in free agency.

Alonso, a perennial power threat, would immediately provide the lineup with a fearsome middle-of-the-order bat to complement Adames. Meanwhile, Walker, coming off a career-best season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, offers a slightly less expensive but still impactful option. Adding a slugger at first base would ensure the Giants have a lineup capable of competing with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the NL West.

A new era for the Giants

The signing of Willy Adames signals a shift in the Giants’ approach. After years of being cautious in free agency, the team is finally making bold moves to compete with the heavyweights in the National League. While Adames alone won’t solve all their problems, he is a cornerstone piece that gives the Giants a strong foundation for future success.

Grade: A+

The Giants deserve top marks for securing one of the best players on the market at a reasonable cost. Adames not only fills a critical need but also positions the team to make further moves that could transform them into serious contenders. Now, it’s up to the front office to keep the momentum going. A rotation led by Corbin Burnes, a lineup featuring Adames and a slugger like Pete Alonso or Christian Walker, and a retooled roster ready to compete—this is how the Giants can turn a great signing into a championship-caliber offseason.