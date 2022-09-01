Wayward Strand Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story

A flying hospital may still be far off in the future, but you can have a sneak peek of it today. Continue reading to learn more about Wayward Strand, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Wayward Strand Release Date: September 15, 2022

Wayward Strand releases on September 15, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Wayward Strand Gameplay

Wayward Strand is a side-scrolling 2.5D exploration game, where players can explore an airborne hospital. The player must manage their time wisely, as they only have a limited amount to explore. This is because time flows constantly for all of the characters in the game. Every NPC in the game have a schedule they have to keep and does not wait for the player to interact with them. As such, the player can only ever explore and learn so much before time runs out. The game is meant to be enjoyed over various playthroughs. This mechanic makes it so that the player learns more and more about each character in each subsequent playthrough.

Various things can be done by the player to interact with the people on the airship. For example, the player can follow the patients to learn more about them. The player can also eavesdrop on conversations happening around the airship. Whatever the player hears can allow them to join in on the conversation and be a part of it. When conversing with the patients and staff, the player has various choices for what she can say. This means that the flow of the conversation changes depending on your choice. The people on the ship may open up more to the player, or even shut them out if they say the wrong thing.

The events that transpire throughout the journey are all recorded in the player’s notebook. They can consult this notebook should they want to know more about specific people.

Wayward Strand Story

Wayward Strand follows the story of Casey Beaumaris, a young girl on holiday. During one particular long weekend, her mother, who works at an airborne hospital, tells Casey to accompany her and help out. Casey agrees to come along, but not before planning to write about her experience on the airship on their school paper. What follows is a weekend of interaction with the various inhabitants of the ship.