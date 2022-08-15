The Los Angeles Dodgers are mere mortals after all. The Dodgers had recently gone ballistic with a 12-game undefeated streak before the Kansas City Royals put a stop to that incredible stretch with a 4-0 victory over Freddie Freeman and company in a series finale at Kauffman Stadium Sunday night.

Freeman knew the Dodgers weren’t going to emerge on top after every game even though for a stretch, it looked as though no one was able to bring them down.

Via Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Registrar:

“No – I mean, we knew we weren’t going to win every game. But we don’t like getting shut out as an offense. … Obviously we want to win every game when we go on the field. But Brady was really good. … We just didn’t get anything going today.”

Freddie Freeman was of course referring to Royals right-hander Brady Singer who was sensational in neutralizing the Dodgers’ hitters. The 26-year-old Singer pitched for six innings and allowed zero runs and just a hit with three free passes issued while striking out seven Los Angeles batters. That was only the fifth time this season that the Dodgers got shut out — three of which happened in June — and the first time since the start of the second half of the 2022 MLB regular season.

The Dodgers have nothing to worry about after that loss, as they sit comfortably way ahead of the rest of their rivals in the National League West division. They are 79-34 with a 16-game lead between them and the no. 2 team in the division in the form of the San Diego Padres.