‘We have him here for a reason’: Cowboys flashing huge interest in former 1st-rounder that eluded them

Much like every other team in the league, the Dallas Cowboys are still in the process of rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. They are currently in the market for a new outside linebacker and a former first-round pick has now emerged on their radar.

Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones recently confirmed that Dallas is now looking into the possibility of signing free agent Takkarist McKinley. The 26-year-old has been brought in to town for a visit and he could be dawning a Dallas jersey when the new season kicks off (via Rob Phillips of Cowboys.com):

“Obviously we have him here for a reason,” Jones said. “We’re very interested in him.”

Jones made it clear, however, that there is no deal in place for McKinley just yet. However, it seems that the Cowboys are intent on making up for the fact that the former UCLA standout eluded them during the 2017 NFL Draft:

“We had him in for the (official) 30 (pre-draft visit), loved him coming out,” Jones said. “(Former Cowboys defensive coordinator) Rod (Marinelli) was a huge fan, and we were too, of the way he plays the game — play temperament, play style. And then of course the obvious: Dan coached him. We’ve got a lot of inside knowledge there, too. You can’t have enough guys who can rush the passer.”

McKinley went 26th overall five years ago to the Atlanta Falcons, which was just one behind the Cowboys’ No. 27 pick. Dallas may have missed out on him in 2017, but it appears as though they won’t let McKinley slip away this time around.

Takkarist did not play last season. His last team was the Cleveland Browns, where he played 11 games during the 2021 campaign.