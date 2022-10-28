‘We know we’re the better team’: Michigan football player’s bold take will anger Spartans fans

The Michigan-Michigan State college football rivalry is one of the sport’s best. The two Big Ten opponents routinely lock horns for a matchup that ends up being physical, tense and dramatic. Last year’s 37-33 win by the Spartans was no different.

Not that either team needs any more motivation here, but Michigan football wide receiver Roman Wilson certainly provided plenty of it. The wideout flat-out declared that the Wolverines are the better team, per Austin Meek of The Athletic.

“We know we’re the better team,” wide receiver Roman Wilson said. “We’ve gotta go out there and prove it. We just can’t let bull—- happen.”

Michigan football wideout Roman Wilson told reporters that he and his teammates “know” that they’re better than Michigan State.

However, the Wolverines’ pass-catcher did acknowledge that the team still has to “go out there and prove it.” And how do they plan to do that exactly?

By not letting “bull**** happen”, of course!

The cow manure Wilson is referring to would be the rash of penalties committed by the Wolverines.

They’ve committed at least nine in each of their last two games, a stark contrast from the disciplined unit they had been through the first five weeks of the college football season.

Overall, it’s a bold take from the Michigan football receiver. Yet, it’s hard to deny the truth in his claim, as the 7-0 Wolverines are ranked as the fourth best team in the nation- and the Spartans are unranked at 3-4.

Plus, anyone who has watched at least 10 minutes of tape on both teams this season knows who the better squad is. But that’s why they play the games on the field and not on paper.

Wilson and Michigan will have to let their play do the talking come Saturday.