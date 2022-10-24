Jim Harbaugh calls out Penn State HC James Franklin for ‘whining’ over Michigan football tunnel incident

It’s been nine days since Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan football team defeated James Franklin’s Penn State Nittany Lions but the animosity between the two sides has hardly died down. Right before halftime of the Wolverines’ 41-17 win over Penn State, the two teams became involved in a scuffle on their respective ways through the tunnel to the locker rooms.

After the game, Franklin essentially blamed the incident on the tunnel, saying there needs to be a “policy in place” to prevent further incidents from happening. On Monday, Jim Harbaugh called out the Penn State football coach for “whining”, per Aaron McMann of The Ann Arbor News and Trevor Woods of SB Nation.

“You saw pretty clearly they completely stopped, they weren’t letting us get up the tunnel. It just seemed like such a sophomoric ploy to try to keep us out of our locker room. And he (Franklin) looked like he was the ringleader of the whole thing. I got bigger fish to fry than worry about that kind of whining.”

Jim Harbaugh said that Penn State wasn’t allowing Michigan football to enter the tunnel at halftime. The Wolverines coach then said it was a “ploy to try to keep us out of our locker room”, pointing the finger squarely at James Franklin, who he called the “ringleader.”

But Harbaugh wasn’t done there, finishing up by saying he’s “got bigger fish to fry than worry about that kind of whining.” Wow.

You think there’s any hard feelings between Michigan and Penn State’s football programs? Or any between Jim Harbaugh and James Franklin?

It’s too bad that Michigan and Penn State already played their one scheduled game of the year. But if the college football gods are watching, please let these two teams meet down the road at some point.