The Atlanta Falcons are entering their third year under head coach Arthur Smith and are looking to make significant progress in their rebuild in 2023. Coming off two 7-10 seasons under Smith and staff, it feels as if this is the season to make that sort of jump. It helps that the Falcons have the easiest strength of schedule with their opponents holding a .417 win percentage.

With all 32 NFL teams schedules now officially released, lets take a look and give a game-by-game prediction on each matchup.

Week 1 – Sun 9/10 – 1:00 EDT – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Carolina Panthers

For the Falcons sake, they are probably hoping for a much better result for their home opener in 2023 than last season when they blew another fourth quarter lead, losing by one to the New Orleans Saints.

The Panthers don’t have much going into 2023 but hope for the future with their No. 1 pick in Bryce Young. But again, that’s the future. Falcons are the better team here in the present.

Record: 1-0

Week 2 – Sun 9/17 – 1:00 EDT – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Green Bay Packers

There’s a reason why the Falcons have the easiest schedule in the league — its because they face a lot teams in the middle of a rebuild. The Green Bay packers may not be totally rebuilding, but they have a ton of question marks offensively.

The Falcons still may not have much of a pass rush, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t make up for it against a Packers defense that underperformed last season. This will feel like a signature win just because its the Packers.

Record: 2-0

Week 3 – 9/24 – 1:00 pm EDT – Ford Field

at Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are looking to make a name for themselves this season. Head coach Dan Campbell, with his old school-like approaches, is looking to take over an NFC North that seems a bit more promising now that Aaron Rodgers is gone.

The Falcons are built similarly to the Lions. Both like to run the ball and have a nice stable of running backs. So who has the edge? The Lions at home seems like the right play here.

Record: 2-1

Week 4 – 10/1 – 9:30 am EDT – Wembley Stadium

at Jacksonville Jaguars (international game)

This will be the third time the Dirty Birds have played in London. The last time the Falcons played across the pond, they beat the Jets 27-20. There’s no home field advantage for any team here, though.

The Jaguars are looking to play off their 2022 campaign where they made it into the AFC Divisional round against the Kansas City Chiefs before losing. Another year of Trevor Lawrence and head coach Doug Pederson seems like a bad combo for the Falcons.

Record: 2-2

Week 5 – 10/8 – 1:00 pm EDT – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Houston Texans

Again, the Falcons have a cake schedule. The only problem is that they still haven’t proven to be that great, either. However, this should be a favorable matchup in nearly ever facet for Atlanta as they’ll have the clear advantage at nearly every position.

Record: 3-2

Week 6 – 10/15 – 1:00 pm EDT – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Washington Commanders

The Falcons lost to the Commanders in week 12 of last season as the offense sputtered, only scoring 13. Heinicke, who was the Commanders quarterback that day, now plays for the Falcons. Depending on how Ridder performs, Heinicke could be starting for the Falcons by then. Falcons win at home regardless.

Record: 4-2

Week 7 – 10/22 – 1:00 pm EDT – Raymond James Stadium

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Well, the Falcons don’t have to worry about Tom Brady any longer, who they had an 11-1 record against. Now, like most of the Falcons opponents, there’s no certainty at who will be starting at quarterback for the Buccaneers. Falcons could be on a bit of a winning streak.

Record: 5-2

Week 8 – 10/29 – 1:00 pm EDT – Nissan Stadium

at Tennessee Titans

Hey, guess what? The Falcons are playing a team in the middle of a rebuild.

The Tennessee Titans will still have Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill offensively. But if it gets bad enough, Levis could be getting a start by then, and Henry is bound to fall off eventually as long as the Titans have been riding him. However, the Titans finished with the No. 2 ranked run defense last season. The Falcons, under Smith, love to run the ball, but they may not be able to on Halloween weekend. Titans pull an upset.

Record: 5-3

Week 9 – 11/05 – 1:00 pm EDT – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Minnesota Vikings

This is the toughest matchup the Falcons face on their schedule outside of the Saints and Jets. Even at home, and probably beat up physically and mentally (still no bye week) from a Titans loss the week before, this one doesn’t go in the Falcons favor.

Record: 5-4

Week 10 – 11/12 – 4:05 pm EDT – State Farm Stadium

at Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals get a new coaching staff this season after giving Kliff Kingsbury the boot. These team don’t seem too far apart, but quarterback play will be interesting in this game. Will Kyler Murray be healthy? Will Desmond Ridder be serviceable or benched? Falcons get a slight edge with their running backs.

Record: 6-4

Week 11 – Bye (mercifully)

Week 12 – 11/26 – 1:00 pm EDT – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

New Orleans Saints

It’s odd that the Falcons don’t play their archrivals until Week 12, coming off a bye. But the Saints get a bye in week 11, too. If the Saints are healthy and Carr is producing, this seems like an easy Saints win.

Record: 6-5

Week 13 – 12/03 – 1:00 pm EDT – MetLife Stadium

at New York Jets

The New York Jets with Aaron Rodgers could be dangerous if things go as they hope. Jets could be securing up their playoff positioning in early December. Jets win and set the Falcons at a familiar place: .500.

Record: 6-6

Week 14 – 12/10 – 1:00 pm EDT – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Falcons will be looking for their first win since week 10. The Buccaneers seem like a good team to do that with, who will mostly likely be looking toward the 2024 Draft by then.

Record: 7-6

Week 15 – TBD – Bank of America Stadium

at Carolina Panthers

The second of a three-game stretch that should be favorable to the Falcons, that just might help them get to the playoffs.

Record: 8-6

Week 16 – 12/24 – 1:00 pm EDT – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Indianapolis Colts

Wash, rinse, play a rebuilding team, repeat. It could be an early Christmas present in the form of a playoff berth, depending on what the rest of the NFC looks like by then.

Record: 9-6

Week 17 – 12/31 – 1:00 pm EDT – Soldier Field

at Chicago Bears

This could be an interesting matchup, with potentially both teams competing for a playoff spot. Or, both teams could be looking at their draft potential. A cold, possibly snowy, New Years Eve game in Chicago is not ideal, but at least the Falcons like running the ball. Birds win.

Record: 10-6

Week 18 – TBD – Caesars Superdome

at New Orleans Saints

This is a potentially big week 18 matchup. It could be for the NFC South division title, or at the very least, the Falcons a chance at a Wild Card. I just can’t see the Falcons pulling an upset in the Superdome, though.

Record: 10-7

Falcons finish the season and make it to the playoffs as a Wild Card for the first time since 2017, securing Arthur Smith’s job.