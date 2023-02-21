Drake London didn’t set the world on fire in his rookie season but he did still have a promising campaign. The Atlanta Falcons’ first-round pick showed his immense talent in an overall rocky season. He doesn’t exactly see it like that, though.

London undoubtedly had a very solid rookie season despite dealing with an injury early on but he has bigger ambitions. The Falcons’ young wideout said that his rookie year was “decent” and that he has plenty of room to improve, according to Michael Rothstein of ESPN.

“There’s a lot that’s left on the table, personally, for me. That I think that I can do better, a lot of learning curves, learning moments that I’ve had that I can grow from,” London said, via ESPN. “So I wouldn’t sit up here and tell you, ‘Oh, this is amazing, this is exactly what I wanted, the year that I wanted.’ But at the same time, I’m not going to tell you that I had a terrible year…With that being said, I took it as decent. I’m doing my job. I’m doing it somewhat well for my circumstances, and all I can do is go forward from there and just keep progressing.”

London set a Falcons rookie record with 72 receptions to go along with 866 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He had a dropped passes percentage of only 2.6 percent, which ranked 25th in the NFL and was better than those of superstars like Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams and A.J. Brown.

Other rookie wideouts like Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave put up numbers that surpassed his and guys like Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase have posted unreal numbers from the get-go. While London didn’t reach those insane heights, he proved to be a key player for the Falcons moving forward.