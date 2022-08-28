Believe it or not, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James never had a pre-determined plan to team up together with the Miami Heat back in 2010. It just happened. It also changed the landscape of the entire league and led to no less than two NBA titles for the Big 3-led Heat.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Point Forward podcast with Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner, Wade opened up about how his partnership with LeBron came to be. According to Wade himsef, he never imagined playing alongside LeBron before James actually took his talents to South Beach in the summer of 2010 (h/t Gautam Varier of Fadeaway World):

“I never thought we was going to play together. Like it never crossed my mind. Playing in the All-Star games and playing in the summer games and playing in the Olympics, that’s one thing, but playing the NBA season together that’s 82, that’s way different. You know how hard that is to think about playing with another ball-dominated guy.”

At that time, LeBron’s move to join another superstar on the same team was pretty much unprecedented. Apparently, even Wade himself didn’t think it was going to be possible.

But it did. James infamously opted to turn his back on his beloved Cleveland Cavaliers to form one of the most dominant trios in league history in Miami with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. The rest, as they say, is history.

“So it was nothing that was on my mind until free agency in 2010, when we started going through the process of free agency, there was nothing on my mind until then about even playing together,” he continued. “A lot of people think we came up with it, I wish we were this smart. Like, we go with this plan like we’re building it from 2004 to 2008, but we weren’t that smart.”

There you have it, straight from the horse’s mouth. Apparently, there wasn’t any conspiracy between Wade and LeBron (and Bosh) to all link up in Miami. It was just written in the stars, so to speak.