‘We’re going to rely on these Canadians’: Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays are in belief mode ahead of Game 2 vs Mariners

Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays are keeping spirits high despite being down 1-0 in the AL Wild Card Series. Gausman dropped a brutally honest take on Toronto’s home field advantage heading into Game 2 against the Seattle Mariners, per MLB.com.

“Home-field advantage is huge,” Kevin Gausman said. “We’re going to rely on these Canadians to bring some energy. … I like our lineup, I like our staff and our bullpen has been unbelievable all year.”

Gausman is counting on the home faithful to help the Blue Jays emerge victorious in Game 2. Toronto was upset in Game 1 by the Mariners who scored 3 runs off of Alek Manoah in the first inning. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays were unable to muster any kind of offense. One would imagine that Toronto’s potent lineup will provide some run support for Kevin Gausman in Game 2. Nevertheless, the team needs a productive outing from the veteran right-hander.

Catcher Danny Jansen dropped a truth bomb on Gausman ahead of this pivotal matchup with the Mariners.

“He’s (Kevin Gausman) been a dawg for us all year,” Jansen said.

Gausman posted a 3.35 ERA during the regular season. He took a step back following a superb start to the season, but still struck out over 200 batters.

Saturday’s game projects to be a pitcher’s duel with Robbie Ray set to oppose Kevin Gausman in Toronto. But the pressure is on the Blue Jays after dropping Game 1. It will be interesting to see how they respond with their season on the line in Game 2.