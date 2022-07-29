‘We’re not chasing rumors’: Oregon AD Rob Mullens responds to Big Ten reports

The ever-shifting college football landscape continues to change. The influence of NIL deals and hunger for money have changed priorities for teams around the country. Oregon Athletic Director Robert Mullens addressed some of the growing whispers of their team gaining attention. The Pac 12 has seen some notable turnover highlighted by USC and UCLA’s decision to join the Big Ten. Mullens clearly was not open to much discussion and did his best to shut the rumors down.

Oregon AD Rob Mullens on reports of Big Ten interest : “We're not chasing rumors. As George (Kliavkoff) mentioned, we've been working hard with, the 10 members of the PAC 10 to keep focused on getting this media rights deal strong.” #Pac12 #GoDucks #BigTen — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) July 29, 2022

While he may not want to address the swirling rumors, it does not change their legitimacy. The Big Ten is reportedly evaluating the worthiness of teams like Cal, Standford, Washington, and Oregon. The revenue split seemingly would have to be a fairly legitimate cut for Oregon to have the chance to join the conference which could be a cause for hesitancy. This likely is a reason for Oregon’s focus on getting a proper media rights deal in their current conference. The Pac 12 is trying to do their best to hold the conference together and view Oregon as a vital part. As respectable as this is they may be fighting a losing battle.

There seem to be more questions than answers surrounding the future of college football at this point in time. Each conference and school have entered uncharted waters for the changes that are occurring. Expect more news to come out surrounding the future of each team with Oregon clearly being a major key in these potential changes. While Mullens can proclaim their sole focus is on the media rights deal, this front cannot last forever.