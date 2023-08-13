The Boston Celtics are looking to the future to do something that they haven't done in more than 50 years.

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck recently confirmed that he's going all in to bring the NBA All-Star Game to Boston in 2026, per Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. Beantown hasn't hosted the star-studded event since 1964, and Grousbeck is hoping to end that drought after nearly six decades.

“We’re on it,” Grousbeck said. “It’s taking up planning time. The wheels are in motion. We’re definitely going for it.”

Grousbeck isn't all talk either. The Celtics have already officially submitted an application to host the festivities for 2026. Although the city of Boston itself isn't particularly huge, a lot of smaller markets have been able to host in past years. For instance, two seasons ago Cleveland held the massive game, and just last year Salt Lake City had the honors. Additionally, Indianapolis will host its second NBA All-Star Game in history this upcoming season.

There seems to be a pattern of cities that had the All-Star Game a long time ago finally getting another chance at it. Boston would fit perfectly in this sequence, and it has plenty of stars to boot.

The Jays doing a 1v1 during the All-Star game was so fun to watchpic.twitter.com/318MfbToS4 — CelticsNation (@CookedByCeltics) August 3, 2023

While the Celtics' roster might look different in 2026, as of now, the Green Team has five players with an All-Star past. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown just made All-Star squads last year, and they could be on track for future appearances as well. Although Blake Griffin and Al Horford are past their primes, they both have multiple All-Star Game honors over their lengthy careers. Lastly, the newest star in Boston, Kristaps Porzingis, had one All-Star nod in 2018. If he can stay healthy, it's not out of the question to think he'll receive another.

Hopefully, the Celtics will win the 2026 All-Star Game bid and be able to have some of their brightest stars on the court during the festivities.