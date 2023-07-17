Arsene Wenger, the former manager of Arsenal, has expressed his belief that the Gunners are now capable of winning the Premier League title in the upcoming 2023-24 season, reported by goal.com. Wenger's optimism stems from Arsenal's recent squad revamp, which includes the high-profile signing of Declan Rice for a club-record transfer fee of £105m ($137m).

After finishing in second place last season, Arsenal has made significant moves in the transfer market, securing the services of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber. Wenger views these acquisitions as solid investments that will strengthen the team's prospects of challenging for the Premier League crown.

In an interview with Eurosport, Wenger praised the maturity and youthfulness of the new signings, highlighting their potential to develop together and form a formidable core for years to come. He acknowledged that the team will face increased pressure this season but expressed confidence in their ability to handle it based on the experiences and lessons learned from the previous campaign.

Wenger, who guided Arsenal to their last Premier League triumph during the iconic “invincibles” season in 2003-04, firmly believes that the current squad, under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta, has the potential to bring the title back to the Emirates Stadium. He boldly stated, “I believe we will win the championship, it is as simple as that.”

Arteta, buoyed by the support of his predecessor and the backing of the revamped squad, will aim to replicate Wenger's success and lead Arsenal to Premier League glory. As part of their preparations for the new season, the Gunners have announced a 27-man squad for their pre-season tour in the United States. They are scheduled to face a MLS All-Star XI on July 19, followed by high-profile matches against Manchester United, Barcelona, and Monaco.

The expectations and hopes of Arsenal fans are now heightened, and all eyes will be on the team as they embark on their quest to reclaim the Premier League title.