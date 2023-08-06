West Ham United have opened talks with Manchester United for a potential deal of Scott McTominay this summer. There are reported tensions between West Ham manager David Moyes and the club hierarchy. The hierarchy want to put an end to this mess and get some signings on board. The Hammers are still the only Premier League not to land a top signing this summer.

According to the reports from the Football Insider, Manchester United will demand £40m from West Ham for McTominay. It remains to be seen if the Hammers will accept the demands of the Red Devils. For now, it looks like the fee is too high for West Ham's liking. The Hammers secured a club-record sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal and now want to replace the England International.

Moyes reportedly is a huge fan of McTominay and wants to bolster his squad by adding him to his plans. Manchester United will look to make moves on the Scottish midfielder alongside the signature of Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina. The Red Devils understand that if they want to buy the Moroccan midfielder, they must assess their limited transfer budget.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Alongside McTominay, Manchester United are also looking to offload Fred and Donny Van de Beek. Fred has been linked with a move to Galatasaray, and Van de Beek is linked with a move to Real Sociedad. If West Ham feel they cannot afford McTominay, they could make moves for the other out-of-favor midfielders at Old Trafford.

The Hammers are in the Europa League for the second time in their history after winning the UEFA Europa Conference League last season. As West Ham will fight for four different competitions next season, they would need the squad to match their potentially congested fixture list.