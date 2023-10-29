West Virginia basketball big man Akok Akok is recovering at home after suffering a “medical emergency” during a Friday charity exhibition, the program announced on Sunday morning. The senior will “continue to be monitored and evaluated” by the Mountaineers medical team.

Akok collapsed on the court with 15:56 remaining in the second half of his team's exhibition matchup with George Mason on Friday at WVU Coliseum. Medical personnel quickly attended to Akok, who was moving on the floor before rising to his feet and appearing disoriented, leading team doctors to stop him in place on the floor. Akok eventually left the playing area on a stretcher en route to the hospital.

West Virginia interim coach Josh Eilert, who replaced Hall-of-Fame coach Bob Huggins in the summer after his resignation following a DUI, said on his radio show after the game that Akok was “stable,” “talking” and “in a good place.”

Akok played last season at Georgetown, averaging 6.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and two blocks while starting each of the Hoyas' 31 games. He spent the first three years of his college career at Connecticut.

“Akok runs the floor extremely well and adds athleticism to our roster,” Eilert said in August upon Akok's transfer, per Mountaineers Now. “He gives us the ability to stretch the floor with his shot-making skill. Akok will give us a bigger defensive presence with his shot blocking, his ability to alter shots around the rim and the way he can sit down and guard. He really gives us many different attributes that we didn’t have. Akok has played a great deal of Big East basketball and brings more experience to our roster.”

West Virginia basketball opens the 2023-24 season on November 6th against Missouri State.