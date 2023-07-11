The Bob Huggins era for the West Virginia Mountaineers is over following the former West Virginia basketball head coach's resignation last June via a statement released by the school. However, Huggins is now challenging the legitimacy of that statement, saying that he did not pen such a letter.

This hard stance from Huggins could eventually snowball into a bitter legal battle between him and West Virginia, whose basketball team he coached from 2007 until the acrimonious breakup this year.

An attorney representing Bob Huggins, David Campbell, said that the aforementioned letter was not from Huggins himself but from the former Mountaineers head coach's wife, which, in essence, suggests that Huggins did not actually officially resign from his position.

In any case, West Virginia is not backing down on its stance either, even threatening to resort to legal options to “defend itself” if Bob Huggins continues to peddle the narrative that he did not resign.

Via Jeff Borzello of ESPN:

“Moreover, if Mr. Huggins or his counsel attempts to publicly suggest that he somehow did not resign and retire from his position, please be advised that the University will swiftly and aggressively defend itself from these spurious allegations,” wrote Stephanie D. Taylor, vice president and general counsel for the university.

Campbell responded to Taylor Monday, explaining that for Bob Huggins' resignation to be official, Huggins had to send a handwritten notice addressed to West Virginia's athletic director and general counsel. Taylor continued the back-and-forth with a reply on Monday as well by reminding Bob Huggins' side of what went down on the night that the resignation letter was sent to the school.

“In other words, to the extent you are suggesting that the resignation of Mr. Huggins did not strictly and technically comply with the provisions of the Employment Agreement, WVU nonetheless has accepted his unequivocal resignation, and WVU has not and is not requiring a different form of notice under the Employment Agreement,” Taylor wrote. “We accepted his resignation in the form requested by counsel to Mr. Huggins. There is no support in the law of on these facts to suggest that Mr. Huggins may now ignore his resignation and his actions upon which all have relied, undo his voluntary separation, and return to work as if none of this ever occurred.”