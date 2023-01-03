By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was among the many in attendance to watch the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater Monday against the visiting West Virginia Mountaineers. He also appeared to have helped his alma mater score a 67-60 win over Bob Huggins’ team, thanks to a technical foul assessed on West Virginia basketball star Erik Stevenson after the Mountaineers senior guard was caught making an inappropriate gesture at Smart in the second half.

Huggins was obviously not happy over the unnecessary infraction West Virginia basketball incurred at that moment, saying that it was a foolish decision made in the heat of the moment (via Khari Thompson of Boston.com).

“It’s a huge change,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. “He knows better. Kenyon Martin was a fiery guy. Kenyon Martin didn’t do stupid things to get technicals and hurt his team. But he was fiery guy. Pete Michael was a fiery guy. I’ve had a lot of fiery guys, but I haven’t had any hurt their teammates. That’s not right.”

If you’re wondering why Huggins suddenly brought up Kenyon Martin’s name, it’s because he coached the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick in college when he was still calling the shots for the Cincinnati Bearcats.

With another loss, West Virginia basketball is now 10-4 overall and 0-2 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers entered the Oklahoma State game coming off an 82-76 overtime defeat at the hands of the Kansas State Wildcats — another former team of Huggins — last Saturday.

The Mountaineers will look to snap their skid and get back to their winning ways this coming Saturday against a tough assignment at home in Morgantown in the form of the reigning national champions, Kansas Jayhawks.