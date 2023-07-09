The West Virginia Mountaineers received unfortunate news last month when head coach Bob Huggins was arrested for DUI. Following the incident, Huggins resigned from his position as head coach leaving the team in a state of flux. Not only did they lose Huggins, but West Virginia also experienced a mass exodus of players entering the transfer portal. The program quickly moved on from Huggins with the announcement of Josh Eilert, a Huggins disciple, as the new head coach. But pump the brakes a little bit. A new report surfaced on Saturday via Hoppy Kercheval of the West Virginia Metro News that Huggins did not in fact resign and that he was threatening to sue the university if he does not get his job back.

Breaking: Former WVU head basketball coach Bob Huggins sends letter to WVU demanding reinstatement or he will sue. Claims he never resigned. — Hoppy Kercheval (@HoppyKercheval) July 9, 2023

This is actually Bob Huggins' second DUI incident. His first incident came back in 2004 when he was the head coach at Cincinnati. That incident led to his resignation from the university. He had a brief stint at Kansas State before he became the head coach at West Virginia in 2007.

It's hard to imagine that Huggins will ever coach at West Virginia again despite the latest twist in this whole drama. It's not the only bit of controversy that Huggins has found himself in as coach of the Mountaineers. Just this past May, Huggins found himself in hot water after he made homophobic comments on air on a radio show.

Nevertheless, Huggins is a hall of fame coach and during his time at West Virginia he amassed a record of 345-203. He's led the Mountaineers to the NCAA Tournament in 12 of the 16 years he was head coach.