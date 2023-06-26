Former West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell committed to the Kentucky Wildcats basketball program, he announced via a Monday tweet.

“Tre is from Pittsburgh and I've known him for years,” Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari wrote in a Monday tweet. “This was a unique situation, but as soon as he put his name in the portal, he was a player I knew we needed to pursue.

“He brings leadership, experience, size and versatility and is a great fit for what we want to do. I know this is a win for us and I believe this will be a win for him too. We are excited to have him as a part of our program.

Tre Mitchell, a former 4-star recruit from Pittsburgh, Pa., initially committed to Massachusetts in 2019 over offers from UConn, Notre Dame, Arkansas, Creighton, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Minnesota and Penn State, among others, according to 247Sports. He spent two seasons with UMass before he transferred to Texas in 2021 and West Virginia in 2022.

The 6-foot-9-inch forward averaged 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in 34 games played and 32 starts for the Mountaineers last season. Center Oscar Tshiebwe, who signed a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers, led Kentucky in points per game with 16.5 and rebounds per game with 13.7 last season.

The Wildcats gained the commitment of 3-star guard Joey Hart last week. He adds to a 2023 recruiting class that features five-star forward Justin Edwards, five-star center Aaron Bradshaw and five-star guards DJ Wagner and Robert Dillingham.

“I'm excited to get started at Kentucky,” Hart said, via Louisville Courier Journal Kentucky sports beat reporter Ryan Black. “I chose UK because of Coach Calipari, the supportive fan base and Kentucky's ability to develop players. I'm looking forward to having the opportunity to compete and play in the NCAA Tournament.”