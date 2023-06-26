The West Virginia Mountaineers sure got a shock this offseason when longtime head coach Bob Huggins abruptly resigned following his arrest for DUI. Huggins had been the head coach at West Virginia since 2007 and had amassed a record of 342-203. Unsurprisingly, West Virginia experienced a mini exodus of players in the transfer portal following Huggins' resignation. Kerr Kriisa was one of the players who entered the transfer portal after arriving this offseason. The sharpshooting wing had been one of the top available players in the portal. But amid Josh Eilert being named interim head coach, Kriisa decided to withdraw from the portal and return to West Virginia as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Kerr Kriisa is withdrawing from the transfer portal and will remain at West Virginia, per his Twitter page. Transfer from Arizona. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 25, 2023

Kerr Kriisa had originally entered the transfer portal following his junior season at Arizona. He was one of the best three-point shooters in the country with a career mark of 35.2 percent shooting from distance. He committed to West Virginia only to reverse course when Huggins resigned. But Josh Eilert in place for now, a Huggins disciple, it probably made it easier for Kriisa to change his decision.

Last season, Kriisa averaged 9.9 points per game, 2.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists with splits of 37.2 percent shooting from the field, 36.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He had spent three seasons at Arizona where he became a regular starter during his sophomore season. Tre Mitchell and Joe Toussaint are the other two West Virginia players who have entered the transfer portal following Huggins' resignation.