Early this morning, some alarming news broke out about WVU basketball head coach Bob Huggins. The legendary coach was reportedly arrested for driving under the influence. The police report was incredibly damning: Huggins was reportedly driving with a BAC (blood alcohol content) of over .200. Bottles of alcohol were also found in his car.

After the news of his DUI arrest broke out, most people expected Bob Huggins to be released from WVU basketball. Sure enough, Huggins turned in his resignation letter in the same day, stepping down from his post as the head coach. Huggins released a statement shortly after, where he apologized for his actions, per Jon Rothstein.

Bob Huggins has released a statement.

Huggins is one of the most beloved figures in WVU basketball, having coached the program since 2007. He's led the team to multiple NCAA tournament appearances, and is the second-winningest coach in Mountaineers history. That being said, Huggins has been in his fair share of controversy, especially in recent times.

Earlier this year, Huggins caught flak for using an anti-gay slur while being asked about a rivalry with a fellow school. WVU basketball punished Huggins for this incident by suspending him for a few games when the season started. Unfortunately for the coach, he never got to see that punishment, as he was arrested for this recent incident.

That being said… this isn't even the first time that Huggins has been arrested for a DUI. Early in his career, Bob Huggins was also arrested for a DUI while he was coaching Cincinnati back in 2004. The fact that this was a repeat offense, along with his earlier mess-up in WVU, meant that he was bound to be kicked from the team sooner than later.