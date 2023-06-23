Fallout from Bob Huggins' resignation continues for West Virginia basketball. Less than a week after the Hall-of-Fame coach stepped down as Mountaineers coach following his arrest for DUI, two of the team's top expected players for 2023-24 are set to enter the transfer portal.

Kerr Kriisa, who only just committed to West Virginia in April after spending the last three seasons at Arizona, is hitting the portal once again. Fortunately for the Mountaineers, he's open to staying in Morgantown depending on who is named as Huggins' successor on the sidelines.

“I will still consider coming back when the new coach is announced,” Kriisa said, per Jonathan Givony of ESPN. “For now, I'm entering the portal, and want to get this figured out as soon as possible.”

Kriisa averaged 9.9 points and 5.1 assists per game for the Wildcats last season while shooting 36.6% on a high volume of tough looks from beyond the arc. The point guard initially chose West Virginia over offers from Memphis, Cincinnati and Nebraska, among others.

Joining Kriisa in the transfer portal is Joe Toussaint, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, a senior guard who's already graduated from West Virginia and has one season of NCAA eligibility remaining. He averaged 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season, coming off the bench after transferring from Iowa.

Mountaineers players have a 30-day window to transfer in light of Huggins' departure. Tre Mitchell, a versatile big man among West Virginia's most productive players last season, had previously announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.