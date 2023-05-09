Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Higgins has apologized for using an anti-gay slur during an appearance on a Cincinnati Radio show. In what appeared to be a poor attempt at a joke, Huggins used an anti-gay slur when describing Xavier basketball fans. The West Virginia basketball coach issued an apology not long after the audio of his radio appearance went viral.

“Earlier today on a Cincinnati radio program, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the University of Cincinnati, and its crosstown rival, Xavier University,” Bob Huggins said in a statement.

“During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here. I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University. As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept (anything) coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The West Virginia basketball program released a statement of its own about the incident.

“Coach Huggins’ remarks today on a Cincinnati radio show were insensitive, offensive and do not represent our University values,” the statement read. “Coach Huggins has since apologized. West Virginia University does not condone the use of such language and takes such actions very seriously. The situation is under review and will be addressed by the University and its athletics department.”

Huggins was the Cincinnati basketball coach from 1989-2005. He’s been the Mountaineers’ head coach since 2007.