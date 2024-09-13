A West Virginia State University football player was sadly killed in a shooting earlier this week. North Carolina native Jyilek Harrington was shot multiple times following an incident at an apartment complex. Harrington was only 21 years old.

According to Tony Hazelett, Charleston Police of Detectives, the disturbance happened initially outside in the hallway and then poured inside to the apartment where shots were fired.” He says that multiple people were in the vicinity when the incident occurred but have yet to identify a suspect.

Prior to his death, Harrington recently transferred to West Virginia State after playing for Carson-Newman College in Tennessee. West Virginia State plays Carson-Newman in a football game tonight. President Ericke Cage urges students and the community to attend the game in remembrance of Harrington.

The university released the following statement:

“Last night our University community suffered a terrible loss with the death of student-athlete Jyilek Harrington, who was found dead in an off-campus apartment in Charleston. This tragic incident is currently being investigated by law enforcement as a home invasion and homicide.

Jyilek was a senior member of the Yellow Jacket football team. He was an outstanding student-athlete and was a leader not only on our campus but in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jyilek’s family as they mourn the loss of this incredible young man.

For any of our students who may need help processing this loss, please know that help is available. Counseling is available through Counseling and Wellness Services, located on the first floor of Sullivan Hall, East. The office can be reached at (304) 766-3168 or counseling@wvstateu.edu.

In remembrance of Jyilek and in support of our football team, I am encouraging all students, faculty, and staff to attend tonight’s football game at 6 p.m. against Carson-Newman University, where Jyilek also once played. Before the game, a moment of silence will be held to honor Jyilek.

In addition, the Athletic Department is establishing a GoFundMe in Jyilek’s honor. During Christmas time, Jyilek would create a GoFundMe to support less fortunate families, and this will be a way to continue that important work.

Carson Newman’s athletic Director Matt Pope, released a statement following Harrington’s death:

“Carson-Newman joins West Virginia State in mourning the untimely passing of former student-athlete Jyilek Harrington. The Harrington family and the Yellow Jackets’ campus community is in our prayers. News like this is sad to hear anytime, but today it feels worse with two teams who knew him coming together to play,” he said.