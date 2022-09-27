The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a 1-2 start in the AFC North and their offense has not been good. Mike Tomlin does not agree with what the fans and the media have been saying about the Steelers offensive woes.

“We’ve been better with every outing,” Mike Tomlin said in his press conference, according to ESPN NFL Nation reporter Brooke Pryor. “It’s reasonable to expect those improvements to continue.”

Mike Tomlin seems to think the Steelers have gotten better, not worse. Mitch Trubisky is still leading the charge and probably should not be. Fans are booing Trubisky and receivers seem unhappy about their targets and the team’s offensive production.

The Steelers may have the worst offense in football. They rank second to last in yards per game (272.7), 5th worst in pass yards per game (182.7) and 10th worst in rush yards per game (90). Mitch Trubisky has a 44 QBR, 22nd in the league. It’s time to move on to Kenny Pickett.

The Steelers offense also hasn’t seemed to improve each outing like Mike Tomlin says. The Steelers best game was in their win in Week 1 against the Bengals, even though they still barely won while forcing five turnovers. Trubisky played worse against the Patriots and fine against the Browns. Najee Harris still hasn’t gone over 60 yards in a game this season, and he is averaging 3.2 yards per carry, 49th among runners in the NFL.

It won’t get better for the Steelers. After they face the Jets next week, they face the Bills, Buccaneers, Dolphins and Eagles. Mike Tomlin should start thinking about putting Kenny Pickett in because contrary to his belief, his offense is not improving.