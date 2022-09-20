Ben Roethlisberger wants Pittsburgh Steelers to cool it a bit on their brash attitude toward quarterback Mitch Trubisky. In a recent episode of his podcast, Big Ben expressed his support for Trubisky and that it was unfair for fans to boo the quarterback in last Sunday’s 17-14 Steelers loss at home to the New England Patriots.

Via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic:

“I don’t think it is fair that it happened to Mitch (getting booed on Sunday) because I wouldn’t blame Mitch for the performance. I don’t think that he deserved the fans getting on him (Sunday). I hate it for Mitch because I don’t think it’s fair.”

Steelers fans have been spoiled by the elite play of Ben Roethlisberger under center for several years. After all, Big Ben brought two Super Bowl championships to Pittsburgh.

In the loss to the Patriots, Trubisky and the Steelers’ offense struggled mightily in moving the chains. Trubisky threw for only 168 yards and a touchdown with an interception while completing only 21-of-33 passes. He was also sacked three times for a loss of 16 yards. That was a performance far from ideal for the Steelers and definitely was not something that would impress Steelers fans. If anything, even Najee Harris bled for yards, as the running back rushed for only 49 yards on 15 carries. Pittsburgh’s problems on offense go way beyond Trubisky and Harris, so the onus is on the entire Steelers team to figure things out sooner than later.

Ben Roethlisberger will watch the Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns on the road Thursday, and hopefully for him, he’ll get to watch Trubisky rebound with a much stronger performance.