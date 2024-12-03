Trade discussions around the NHL are in full swing. The Detroit Red Wings and Utah Hockey Club made the first trade of the season back in October. And more recently, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild came together on the David Jiricek blockbuster. Now, it seems as if New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald is scouring the trade market.

Fitzgerald sat down with Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic recently. He mentioned to the NHL insider that his team is strong in a lot of areas. However, there is one area he would like to improve in. The Devils chief executive is seeking depth options who could give New Jersey some options moving forward.

“You can’t have enough depth,” Fitzgerald told LeBrun in their conversation. “I’ve been in touch with teams. … I’m looking for utility players, I guess — guys who can skate. I like size and versatility and guys who can play in the middle and on the wing. Just to add depth to the organization.”

Potential trade options for the Devils

Tom Fitzgerald outlined three characteristics he is looking for primarily. He wants players with size and versatility who can skate well. These are rather specific characteristics, and he may not find a player who has all three. But there are certainly options to be had who can fill at least two of these requirements.

One potential option is Utah Hockey Club forward Nick Bjugstad. Bjugstad can play on the wing or down the middle and makes a relatively modest $2.1 million for the 2024-25 campaign. He scored 45 points last year but only has seven through 16 games for Utah this season.

Another intriguing option is San Jose Sharks forward Nico Sturm. Sturm brings versatility and size to the ice. Sturm can chip in some points, but his main value is through physicality and defense. The Sharks forward is signed through the end of this season at $2 million.

Both players are on an expiring contract and make modest salaries. They could fit with what the Devils are trying to do on the trade market. And they likely wouldn't cost an arm and a leg in terms of assets.

Of course, whether New Jersey has an interest in these players is entirely speculation. If they are, these two are likely a couple of names on a rather long list. In any event, it will certainly be interesting to see how the Devils operate as trade talks around the league get more intense over these next few months.