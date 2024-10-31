The Utah Hockey Club is dealing with some injury issues early in the 2024-25 season. This rings especially true when talking about the team’s defensive group. John Marino has not played this season due to injury. And Sean Durzi is months away from returning to the ice. However, they added depth on Tuesday as Utah HC traded for now-former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Olli Maatta.

The Red Wings traded Maatta in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick originally owned by the New York Rangers. Maatta was in the final year of a two-year contract extension he signed back in February 2023. He carries a $3 million cap hit for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

The Utah Hockey Club certainly needed defensive insurance. With the dust having settled a bit on this deal, it’s time to take a proper look at it. Let’s dive deep into the Olli Maatta trade and hand out grades to Utah HC and the Red Wings.

Red Wings trade Olli Maatta

Olli Maatta was rather solid in his time with the Red Wings. He never played a top-four role with the Winged Wheel. However, he was their best defensive presence on the blueline analytically. And he stabilized their third pairing as other defensemen around him moved up and down the lineup.

However, Detroit had a logjam on the blueline. The Red Wings carried eight defensemen on the NHL roster before this trade. Maatta received plenty of game time early, skating in seven of the team’s first nine games. But he also served as the easiest trade candidate given his contract situation and rather modest cap hit.

Receiving a third-round pick for Maatta is good business for Detroit. Maatta is primarily a bottom-pairing defenseman, though he may receive more game time early in his Utah Hockey Club tenure. Even a late-third-round pick for a pending free agent bottom-pair blueliner is good value for Detroit.

The Red Wings have the room to keep impressive rookie Marco Kasper at the NHL level. Furthermore, they can give rookie blueliner Albert Johansson more playing time. Maatta was certainly a solid player for Detroit. But it’s a trade that works out well for the Winged Wheel.

Utah Hockey Club trades for Olli Maatta

As mentioned, the Utah Hockey Club is having injury issues. It makes sense for the club to make a move for a defenseman, even this early. Olli Maatta is certainly a solid option to have on the back end, as well. He is a strong defender and is adept at digging pucks out of corners to help his team get up the ice.

Maatta brings experience to a team that can certainly use it. Utah has young cornerstones such as Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther who are ready to take the league by storm. Maatta could be a reliable veteran presence for them, even if they play different positions.

The Utah Hockey Club had an extra third-round pick to move, so it’s not a complete loss. However, trading a third-round pick for a third-pairing defenseman is a steep price to pay. Especially when that defenseman is on an expiring contract.

In the end, there are worse trades the Utah Hockey Club could have made. In saying this, there were almost certainly better trades they could have made, as well. Maatta should stabilize their blueline regardless of what potential deals may have been out there.

Grades and final thoughts

The Red Wings and Utah Hockey Club receive fine grades for the Olli Maatta trade. Detroit receives a higher grade for good asset management. They cleared a roster spot to give time for their younger players. And they got good value on a defenseman who has been solid for them over the last two seasons. Meanwhile, Utah gets a bit of a lower grade for the cost paid. But Maatta certainly helps their defensive depth as they navigate the injuries along their blueline.

Detroit Red Wings grade: B+

Utah Hockey Club grade: B