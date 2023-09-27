The Utah Jazz has created a new subscription based streaming service for their fans. The service, known as Jazz+, debuted on Wednesday ahead of the Jazz's first game of the season on October 25th.

Jazz+ will exclusively broadcast for fans in Utah along with fans in some areas of Idaho and Wyoming. The service will provide access to all live games and other exclusive content from Utah. An annual subscription will cost fans $125.50 while a monthly subscription will cost $15.50. Fans can also purchase individual games for $5 each.

Ryan Smith, the primary owner of the Utah, spoke on the release of the new service saying, “Creating the best fan experience is top of mind in everything we do. This season, we have so many reasons to celebrate being a Utah Jazz fan – from the return of Delta Center and our 50th anniversary season to the launch of Jazz+ and the ability for anyone in Utah to watch Jazz games on KJZZ,” per Ben Anderson of KSL Sports.

“With Jazz+, we have created 24/7 digital access to the team. We are so excited that all Utahns can be with us for every minute of the action.”

This new service is one of the first of its kind for individual teams. It models the new development across many media and sports platforms which provides extra content for a price, like ESPN+ and NFL+. As the way sports are consumed continues to change along with the majority of mass media, this service is just the latest adaptation.