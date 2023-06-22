Before her historic performance at the Grammys, Kim Petras had a little encouragement from legend Madonna. At the award show, Petras and Sam Smith performed their collaborative hit Unholy. But before that, the Material Girl singer told her to “get it, b***h.”

“I was so nervous. I was freaking out,” Petras told People. “After her speech, she turned around and mouthed to me, ‘Go get it, b***h.' That made me feel like, I got this.”

Madonna shared on Instagram why it was important for her to support the LGBTQ pair: “It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys. I wanted to give the last award which was album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans- woman performing at the Grammys— a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!!”

That night, Petras and Smith were the first openly trans and non-binary artists to win the trophy for best pop duo/group performance for Unholy.

Meanwhile, Petras has always been inspired by the iconic singer. “I feel like I have a special connection with Madonna too because I always felt like she pushed gender, and she wasn’t necessarily only super-feminine or super-masculine, and she just is Madonna,” Petras said. “I think Madonna gave me a lot of hope and strength and stuff when I needed it, even as a kid.”

Petras had the chance to speak with her idol at the afterparty, too: “I was just obliterated and talking ear off. I was just talking about how much I love all of her work, and I was just going on and on about how I think some of her songs specifically are just some of the best songs ever. I was feeling it.”