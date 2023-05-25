Sam Smith’s most iconic song Unholy with Kim Petras wasn’t going to be the final song of the night in Manchester. Wednesday, May 24, Smith performed four songs, before cutting the Manchester show short. Due to vocal issues, they couldn’t finish the set, and other shows in the next few days have also been canceled, per Billboard.

“Dearest sailors, I don’t know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows,” Smith wrote in an Instagram Story. “Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end.”

Then during the third song, “I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong. I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won’t. I am honestly heartbroken I couldn’t finish the show tonight for you all. I love you all. I’m sorry I’m sorry I’m sorry x.”

The set opened with Stay With Me, followed by I’m Not the Only One and Dancing With a Stranger. Afterwards, there was 15 minutes of nothing, which stretched to another 10 minutes. Fans were then told the show was canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The next show in Sam Smith’s European tour was supposed to be Thursday night, May 25 in Glasgow. However, the morning of the show, the venue announced the canceled gig, as well as a Birmingham show on Saturday, may 27. All three shows offered refunds.

“Sam is heartbroken to have had to cancel these shows but they have been told by doctors that if they keep singing, they will do permanent damage to their voice. If they take some rest, they will be able to perform again,” read the statement.

The tour will pick back up in Tel Aviv, Israel on May 31.