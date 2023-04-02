My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

San Diego State picked up a thrilling 72-71 win over FAU on Saturday night in the Final Four to advance to the March Madness title game, and Lamont Butler Jr. immediately made himself a school legend in the process. Butler hit the game-winning midrange jumper as time expired to send San Diego State fans into a frenzy, and they will now have a chance to win the entire tournament on Monday night.

Butler isn’t the best offensive player that the Aztecs have at their disposal, but he found the ball in his hands with their season on the line, and he ensured that they would be moving onto the championship game with a chance to win the entire thing. Butler’s dad, Lamont Butler Sr., spoke on seeing his son hit the biggest shot of his life, and dropped a heartwarming truth bomb in the process.

“All the work Lamont put in, and this is what you live for. To be able to hit a game-winning shot to take your team to a championship, we couldn’t have scripted it any better. He just trusted the work.” – Lamont Butler Sr., ESPN

Many young athletes practice all their lives to prepare themselves for a situation like the one Butler found himself in, and he certainly made the most of his opportunity. For his dad, it was great to see all the hard work his son put into the game of basketball pay off with one big shot. Now, Butler and his San Diego State teammates must look forward to the title game matchup with UConn, as they will certainly have their work cut out for them in this one.