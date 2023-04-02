Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

UConn Basketball star Adama Sanogo has put up insane numbers in March Madness that haven’t been seen in nearly three decades, and that is definitely bad news for San Diego State.

Sanogo has impressed once again as he propelled the Huskies to the NCAA Tournament title game against the Miami Hurricanes in their Final Four showdown on Saturday. He exploded for 21 points and 10 rebounds as UConn pulled off another double-digit win, 72-59.

In the process, Sanogo also made history as just the fourth player over the last 40 years to average 20 or more points while shooting 65 percent or better entering the national title game, per ESPN Stats & Info. In the five games Sanogo has played so far this March Madness, he averaged 20.2 points on 68 percent shooting.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Making things even better, the last time someone actually averaged a 20-piece while shooting that efficiently was way back in 1994 when Corliss Williamson did it for Arkansas. During that tournament, Williamson led the Razorbacks to the title.

As if facing a UConn basketball team that has a penchant for dominating games is not already a problem, San Diego State will really have to find a way to limit a player like Sanogo who has been an efficient 20-point scorer and double-double machine. The Aztecs really have their work cut out for them.

The Huskies and the Aztecs are set to face in the national title game on Monday, and sure enough, plenty of eyes will be on Adama Sanogo as he tries to lead UConn to its fifth NCAA title.