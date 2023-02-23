The Miami Heat desperately needed some help in their frontcourt heading into the trade deadline, and while they ultimately didn’t end up addressing that need with a trade, they did manage to land Kevin Love on the buyout market. Love obviously isn’t the player he once was, but he will immediately have a spot in the Heat’s rotation throughout the remainder of the season.

The Heat need a true backup for Bam Adebayo, which is a role that Love will be able to fill, in addition to taking some minutes at power forward when needed too. Love was dropped from the Cleveland Cavaliers rotation in late January, so it seemed like Love would need awhile to get himself ready for game action. But that won’t be necessary it seems, as Love will be ready to go for the Heat’s first game after the All-Star break against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

Kevin Love tells reporters that he will make his Heat debut on Friday vs. the Bucks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/12ekZEROV9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 23, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is great news for the Heat, as Love should come in and immediately make an impact for his new team against one of the best squads in the league. The Bucks are just a half game behind the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference right now, and if Miami wants to go on a deep playoff run again this season, chances are they will have to go through Milwaukee at some point.

It may not be a smooth fit right off the bat, but Love should immediately make Miami a better team, which is precisely what he brought onboard to do. If he can hold his own while coming off the bench behind Adebayo, the Heat’s biggest weakness will be shored up, which would bode well for another potentially deep postseason run for Miami.