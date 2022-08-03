White Sox GM Rick Hahn calls himself out after blanking at MLB trade deadline

It was almost radio silent on the trade front for the Chicago White Sox. With hardly a move made ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, White Sox fans are left scratching their heads after an uneventful lead-up to the deadline. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn was also just as frustrated, as he showed total awareness of Chicago’s lack of trade success and activity.

Via Ryan Taylor of NBCS Chicago:

“We’re disappointed that we weren’t able to do more to improve this club,” Hahn said. “I think you saw a year ago at this time, you’ve seen it for the last several years, arguably the last couple of decades, that it’s our nature to try to improve this club at any opportunity we have. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to line up on some of our other potential targets.”

The White Sox did pull off a trade but it hardly turned some heads, with Chicago acquiring bullpen arm Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox while parting ways with catcher Reese McGuire. The White Sox were looking to further shore up their mediocre bullpen but did not make another move outside of that Dikeman acquisition. At the moment, the White Sox are just 19th in the MLB with a collective ERA from their relievers of 4.01.

Chicago is also still in play for the American League Central division title, as it is just three games back of the Minnesota Twins and 1.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians. Without a splashy trade deadline acquisition this year, the White Sox will have to maximize what they have right now in hopes of clinching a spot in the postseason.